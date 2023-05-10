Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 121,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,963,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Price Performance

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.98 and a 200 day moving average of $232.21. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

