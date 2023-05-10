Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 113,142 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113,142 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in 3M were worth $20,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of MMM opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

