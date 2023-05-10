Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 137 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

VRTX opened at $344.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $354.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,060 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,597. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

