Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,496 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Tower were worth $20,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

