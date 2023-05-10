Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 634,406 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 548,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 634,406 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $27,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 579,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 563,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 210,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

HP opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.70.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

