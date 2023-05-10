Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 9,496 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $24,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

DexCom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.93 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,427,189.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,427,189.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

Further Reading

