Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,418 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $19,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $440,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.67.

TDY stock opened at $410.58 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

