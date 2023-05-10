Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 792 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,108,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in DaVita by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in DaVita by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVA opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 77.49%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

