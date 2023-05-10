TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $54.62 and last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 26339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.26.

The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,403 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,541,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,413,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,765,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,151,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after buying an additional 122,128 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.