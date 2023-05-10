Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trex updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Trex Price Performance

TREX opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Trex by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Trex by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

