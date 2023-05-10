Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $54.70 and last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 198347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.69.
The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Amundi lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,864,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,381,000 after buying an additional 1,264,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,284,000 after buying an additional 1,150,067 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.
