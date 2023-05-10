Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $54.70 and last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 198347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.69.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Amundi lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,864,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,381,000 after buying an additional 1,264,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,284,000 after buying an additional 1,150,067 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

