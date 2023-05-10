Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 30,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 122,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Price Performance

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $200.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.74. The company has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

