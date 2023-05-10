Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.24 million. Upstart also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Upstart from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $21.23.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $44,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $44,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Upstart by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Upstart by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Upstart by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

