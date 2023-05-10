US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

GOOGL opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average is $96.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 138,039 shares worth $14,153,031. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.