Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

