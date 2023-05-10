Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 15,410 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

