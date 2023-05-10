Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 728 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,381,000 after buying an additional 83,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after buying an additional 390,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,129,000 after buying an additional 314,259 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after purchasing an additional 53,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $216.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $300.33.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Barclays upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.33.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

