Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 11,943 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

