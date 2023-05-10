Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.77

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.77 and last traded at $63.66, with a volume of 125682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 443,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,294,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

