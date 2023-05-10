Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.04 and a 200-day moving average of $243.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

