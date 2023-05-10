Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Reduced by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $187.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $197.85. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.47.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

