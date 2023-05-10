Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $213.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $237.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

