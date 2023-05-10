Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 23,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 42,159 shares.The stock last traded at $68.73 and had previously closed at $68.97.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $68.50.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

