Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 331.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,940,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,861,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,642,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 247,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,034.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 175,985 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

