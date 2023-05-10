Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $149.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.45. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.