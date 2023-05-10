Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 468,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vicor were worth $25,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,674,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Vicor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vicor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Vicor by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,310,000 after acquiring an additional 976,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $38.71 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Vicor’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

