Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share.

Waters Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $276.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.85 and a 200 day moving average of $321.28. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waters by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $215,981,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.80.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

