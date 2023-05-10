Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 21,349 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after acquiring an additional 24,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $2,694,688. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Shares of WYNN opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Read More

