Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.86. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,688. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,795 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

