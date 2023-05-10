Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,676 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Zoom Video Communications worth $46,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $198,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,893 shares of company stock worth $7,164,112 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

