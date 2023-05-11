10,962 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

