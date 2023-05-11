1,103 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 453.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $394.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.87 and a 200 day moving average of $333.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.65 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $425.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.38.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,876,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,625 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

