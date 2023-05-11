13,882 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 2,010.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,562,052.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,373 shares of company stock worth $5,678,693. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Rambus Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.