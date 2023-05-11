4,063 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.