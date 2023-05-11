5,612 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

