6,687 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Black Hills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after acquiring an additional 318,024 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,003,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Black Hills by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 458,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 237,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sidoti lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Further Reading

