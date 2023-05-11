9,767 Shares in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 28,754 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $32.22 on Thursday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.83%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,739.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

