Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,119 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,699,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 151,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard
In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.6 %
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.
Activision Blizzard Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
