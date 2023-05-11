Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 143.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 434,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $344.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.51. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

