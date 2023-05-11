Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Agiliti updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.65-$0.70 EPS.

Shares of AGTI opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $274.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $220,460.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,537.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $220,460.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,537.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $74,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,353.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,804 shares of company stock valued at $998,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Agiliti by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $223,000.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

