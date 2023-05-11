Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals updated its Q3 guidance to $2.85-$2.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.30-$11.50 EPS.

APD stock opened at $280.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

