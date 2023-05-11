American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,893,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,677,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,337,498.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $19,848,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in American Assets Trust by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,150,000 after purchasing an additional 378,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 310,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Featured Stories

