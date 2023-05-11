AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

