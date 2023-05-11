Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $66.5-$67.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.85 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

Amplitude Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Several research firms have weighed in on AMPL. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Amplitude from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Amplitude from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $352,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 658.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.