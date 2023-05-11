Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $66.5-$67.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.85 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.
Amplitude Stock Down 8.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $19.74.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $352,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 658.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
