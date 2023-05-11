Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires 89 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $136.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $398.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

