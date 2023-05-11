Analysts Offer Predictions for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on MUR. Truist Financial raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.37.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

