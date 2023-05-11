Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.74 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $435.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

