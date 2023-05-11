Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Maamoun Rajeh Sells 40,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $3,056,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,626,232.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Maamoun Rajeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after purchasing an additional 346,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,034,000 after acquiring an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

