Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) CEO Maamoun Rajeh Sells 40,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $3,056,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,626,232.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maamoun Rajeh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.2844 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.