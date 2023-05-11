Arizona State Retirement System Buys 662 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,519,000 after buying an additional 192,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,001,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,578 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after purchasing an additional 515,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS stock opened at $69.22 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.